AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The University of Massachusetts Amherst has a new seal and brand mark.

The university released the updated seal and brand on Thursday. The new seal coincides with legislative efforts to replace the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ state seal. The new seal highlights the iconic spire of Old Chapel and is set on a shield in the school’s colors of maroon and white with the founding date of 1863 on the bottom.

A bold uppercase M in maroon, surrounded by white and outlined in black is the new brand mark. The image is an addition to the already established Athletic mark (the “Power U”) and expands the design elements available to visually represent the brand.

“We are grateful to so many members of the campus community for their participation in the process of developing the new seal and mark,” said John Kennedy, vice chancellor for university relations. “The result is a compelling visual expression of the campus that reflects our history, tradition and values.”

Merchandise with the new university seal and brand mark can be purchased at the UMass Store in the Campus Center and on the store’s website.

Student Government Association Vice President Meher Gandhi said, “As a student government that has focused strongly this year on advocating for student consultation for changes made by the university administration, we are very glad to have been a part of the decision-making process for the new UMass seal. As we advance as a university, it is important to do so with keeping in mind diversity, equity, and Inclusion, as well as the troubling history of the state of Massachusetts and its relationship with the Indigenous populations that inhabited the state. We’re pleased to see a seal that truly represents UMass and encompasses an iconic building on campus.”

(UMass)

Development of both the seal and brand mark was done in-house by staff in University Relations, with Efi Georgiou, executive creative director, leading the creative process.