UMass Board of Trustees approves tuition freeze

BOSTON (WWLP) – The University of Massachusetts Board of Trustees announced that they have voted to approve UMass President Marty Meehan’s proposal to freeze tuition for all in-state undergraduate and graduate students at UMass Amherst, Boston, Dartmouth, and Lowell in the 2021-2022 academic year.

The vote marks the second consecutive year of tuition and mandatory fee freezes at UMass for in-state undergraduate and graduate students. The Boston, Dartmouth and Lowell campuses also froze out-of-state student tuition.

“We recognize the very real challenges that our students and their families continue to face due to the pandemic and we are committed to doing everything within our control to lessen the burden while also preserving the quality of a UMass education,” said UMass President Marty Meehan.

The university also increased its institutionally funded financial aid to a record high of $352 million this fiscal year. This aid, which is funded directly by the university, accounts for 40 percent of the total aid UMass students receive and is comprised primarily of scholarships and grants.

“This freeze was made possible by the active management of university finances at the system and campus levels, the decisions made over the last year have ensured that the university will emerge from the pandemic in a strong, stable financial condition,” said UMass Board of Trustees Chairman Robert Manning.

The Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF II) is projected to provide $23 million to UMass to further support students and last year’s CARES Act provided $23 million in direct aid to students.

“We know that every dollar saved in our operations is one that can be invested in our students through financial aid, stable tuition, and spending on core programs and services,” said Meehan.

The university also recently released its FY20 Efficiency & Effectiveness Report which emphasized a series of operational improvements that have provided more than $125 million in total savings.