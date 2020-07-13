UMass hockey players roll to raise funds for cancer charity

BOSTON (AP) — Two varsity hockey players at a Massachusetts college plan to don inline skates and roll from Boston to Michigan to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Andrew Walker and Jacob Adkins, roommates at the University of Massachusetts Boston, are scheduled to depart from campus on Monday for a roughly 875-mile skate to Mason, Michigan. They plan to skate 100 to 150 miles per day and finish in seven to 10 days.

Both have had loved ones with cancer. Adkins watched his mother survive a bout with cancer. Walker’s grandfather died of cancer.