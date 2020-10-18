UMass reverses decision to play football this season

AMHERST, Mass (WWLP) – Locals gathered for some Saturday Football and to cheer on the UMass Minutemen as they took on the Georgia Southern Eagles in their first game of the season.

Umass originally had said they would not be playing foortball this yaer but reversed the decision

Bill Stetson of the Rumble seat bar and grille told 22News the new football schedule works well for the bar staff and patrons.

“Originally they weren’t going to play, and they are playing so its great news for Saturday sports,” said Stetson. “But I think it will be good for business, it will be good for Saturdays especially with our other sports winding down, baseball, hockey, and basketball just finished up.”

UMass began it’s season with a 41-0 loss against the Georgia Southern.

