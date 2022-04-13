BOSTON (SHNS) – Tuition and fees at the state’s four undergraduate University of Massachusetts campuses will increase in the 2022-2023 academic year after university overseers on Wednesday approved the first annual hike following a two-year, pandemic-era freeze.

Tens of thousands of in-state UMass students face a 2.5 percent jump in tuition, representing between $346 and $395 more per year, and increases in room and board ranging from 1.9 percent to 3.9 percent. The UMass Board of Trustees voted 12-2 Wednesday to approve the suite of tuition and fee increases that will set in-state undergraduate tuition at $16,186 for UMass Amherst, $14,542 at UMass Boston, $14,179 at UMass Dartmouth and $15,462 at UMass Lowell.

University officials said they face growing financial pressure amid surging inflation and after two years of keeping in-state student tuition level, a move that they said led to tens of millions of dollars in foregone revenue.

“Such annual freezes are not sustainable if we’re going to build on the excellence that has earned all of our campuses national recognition,” said UMass President Marty Meehan.