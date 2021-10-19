Unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash winning ticket about to expire

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – An unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash prize won in the November 1, 2020 drawing is about to expire.

According to a statement issued by the Massachusetts Lottery, the ticket was purchased at Centre

Mobil, located at 1063 Worcester Road in Framingham.

The winning ticket numbers were: 13-14-15-19-25

The rules of the Massachusetts Lottery state that winners have exactly one year to claim their prize before it expires. After that deadline the funds become part of the net profit that the Lottery returns to the Commonwealth for distribution.

The winner of the prize can claim it at any Lottery claim centers. These center are located in Braintree,

Dorchester, Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield, and Worcester.