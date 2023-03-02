DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s only two weeks left for the winner to claim a $100,000 Mass Cash prize that was sold nearly one year ago.

The winner ticket was sold at Star Market located at 795 Providence Highway in Dedham. The winner numbers are 3-10-11-18-22.

When a winning ticket is sold in Massachusetts, the winner has one year from the date of the drawing to claim the prize. The final day to claim this ticket is March 17, 2023. The winner must claim the winnings at any of the Massachusetts Lottery Claim Centers in Braintree, Dorchester, Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield, and Worcester.

If no one claims the ticket, the winnings become part of the net profit that Mass. Lottery returns to the state.