Unclaimed Mass Cash prize will expire soon

DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – An unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash prize won on June 13,

2020 and it is now nearing expiration.

The winning ticket was purchased at Colbea Shell, 2760 Washington St. in Canton, and the winning numbers are 05-10-17-20-32.

Mass Cash prize winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes, and the final day to claim the prize is Friday, June 11, 2021. Prizes up to and including $100,000 can be claimed at Lottery claims centers, which are located in Braintree, Dorchester, New Bedford, West Springfield, Woburn, and Worcester.

Lottery prizes that expire become part of the net profit that the Lottery returns to the Commonwealth for distribution to all 351 cities and towns.

Mass Cash drawings are conducted seven nights a week, the cost of each play is $1 and to play, you must pick five out of 35 numbers or choose Quic Pic, which randomly picks the five numbers for you. Players who match all five winning numbers selected in the drawing win a $100,000 prize.