Unemployment drops below 8 percent in MA

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Unemployment has officially dropped below 8 percent in the state of Massachusetts.

January’s numbers were put out by the state’s Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development Friday.

According to economists, 7.8 percent is still on the high end for unemployment, they prefer to see that number at 4 or 5 percent. However, it’s still a big drop from where the state has been.

The worst that state saw in unemployment numbers during the pandemic was at about 16 percent. That was in April of last year.

According to Friday’s report, over 35,000 jobs were added in January. Compared last month’s revised loss of about 87,000 jobs.

Suzanne Maynard from Springfield said she is feeling optimistic about the economy. Especially since the American Rescue Plan passed, and that $1,400 check will soon be on its way.

“It’s been such an awful year so this will give us, a little money to get out and start spending and acting like we’re normal a little. So I think things are moving in a good positive direction,” Maynard told 22News.

Maynard recently lost her husband and she’s hoping to use that money to lift up her spirits.