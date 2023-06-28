BOSTON (WWLP) – The unemployment rate in Massachusetts has dropped, triggering a state law that reduces the maximum number of weeks a person can collect unemployment benefits.

The state’s Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development issued a news release that outlined the reason for the reduction.

Recent estimates from the United States Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics show that the 12-month average local unemployment rate in each of the state’s eight designated Metropolitan Areas is now at or below 5.1%. M.G.L. Chapter 151A requires that the maximum unemployment benefit period for new claimants automatically adjusts from 30 weeks to 26 weeks. This automatic benefit adjustment occurred previously in March 2019.

The change applies only to new unemployment claims filed on or after July 2, 2023. Anyone who filed claims for unemployment benefits prior to July 2, 2023, will still be able to receive up to the 30-week maximum benefit.

More information on unemployment benefits can be found on the Department of Unemployment Assistance webpage.