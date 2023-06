BOSTON (WWLP) – A United Airlines plane clipped the tail off of a parked plane in a low-speed collision at Logan Airport Friday night.

According to Massport, the winglet of a United aircraft clipped the tail of Delta aircraft Friday evening.

Passengers on that United Airlines flight were able to exit the plane normally at the gate and are expected to be rebooked to other flights.

Delta added that they are working to get customers to their destinations as well.