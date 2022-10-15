CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan application website is now open.

The U.S. Department of Education started beta testing the application Friday night at 8:45 p.m. according to CNBC. They will occasionally pause the website to assess how it is functioning.

Borrowers can find a link to the application on the student aid website at studentaid.gov. If you are able to access the application during the beta period it should take only a few minutes to complete.

President Biden, Vice President Harris, and the U.S. Department of Education have announced a three-part plan to help the work and middle-class federal student loan borrowers transition back to regular payment as pandemic-related support ends, according to studentaid.gov. The plan includes loan forgiveness of up to $20,000 for students.

Part one is about how no one with a federally held loan has had to pay a single dollar in loan payments since President Biden began his presidency. The Biden-Harris Administration will extend the pause a final time through December 31, 2022, with payments starting in January 2023.

Part two is to help smooth the transition back to repayment and help borrowers at the highest risk of delinquencies or default once payments start again, the U.S. Department of Education will provide up to $20,000 in debt relief to Pell Grant recipients with loans that are held by the Department of Education, as well as up to $10,000 in debt relief to non-Pell Grant recipients.

Part three is about how the Biden-Harris Administration is proposing a rule to create a new income-driven repayment plan which will substantially reduce future monthly payments for lower, middle-income borrowers.

You’ll have until December 31, 2023, to apply.