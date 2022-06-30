Mass. (WWLP) – The United States Coast Guard has reported a drop in deadly boating accidents.

There was a 14% decrease in the total number of boating fatalities between 2020 and 2021. Alcohol is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents in 2021, accounting for 16% of fatalities. As the warm weather continues ahead of the 4th of July weekend and many people head out on the water.

22News is working for you with ways to stay safe on the water.

Andrew Kapinos of Hampden said, “Well I always like to stay safe. Safety is the most important thing. There are a lot of great navigation apps that we use to get around, especially when you’re in the river or offshore. You gotta have the right charts, the right books, and you’ve gotta look out for all kinds of stuff out here.”

Experts recommend that those heading out on the water should be aware of their surroundings, stay hydrated, and wear proper safety equipment like a life vest and never drive or swim while under the influence.