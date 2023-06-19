CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A high inflation rate and 339,000 new jobs in May haven’t led to 2% inflation, despite the Federal Reserve’s attempts. This suggests that even with a record number of jobs being added, the Fed’s monetary policies are not working as expected and that further action needs to be taken to reach the desired rate of inflation.

May’s Consumer Price Index showed a decline in inflation from nine percent to four percent, reflecting the cooling of the U.S. economy. Despite inflation remaining below last year’s peak of 9%, it is twice what the Federal Reserve aims for.

As a recession looms, Federal Reserve rate hikes may not even prevent the unemployment rate from rising again. Currently, the U.S. unemployment rate stands at 3.7%. In May 2020, unemployment had reached an almost historic high of 14.7%, but vaccinations and full reopenings aided in lowering it.

The rate hikes are meant to prevent inflation from getting out of control, but they can also make borrowing more expensive, which can slow economic growth. If economic growth slows, businesses may not be able to hire as many people, leading to higher unemployment.

Following 10 consecutive hikes, the Federal Reserve did announce Wednesday it would take a break from trying to fight inflation to see how the economy responds. The pause won’t last forever, though.

What were the unemployment and job estimates for May?

WalletHub released Friday updated rankings for its report on Changes in Unemployment Rate by State, on the amount of new jobs created has led to an increase from 294,000 jobs created in May 2017. A number of sectors experienced gains in May, including professional and business services, government, health care, construction, transportation and warehousing, and social assistance.

To assess how unemployment rates are changing across the United States, WalletHub analyzed six key metrics comparing the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on unemployment rate statistics between the latest month for which data is available (May 2023) and key dates for 2023, 2022, 2020, and 2019.

Massachusetts ranked 11 on the list with unemployment rate down 2.8 percent in May. In addition, the Labor and Workforce Development Department announced Friday that this rate is 0.3 percentage points lower than its revised April estimate, which was 3.1 percent.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), Massachusetts gained 5,700 jobs in May. There were 5,900 jobs added in April, which was revised upward. Manufacturing, Trade, Transportation, and Utilities, and Education and Health Services boasted the largest month-over-month job gains. The number of people employed now stands at 3,765,700. The number of jobs in Massachusetts has increased by 704,100 since the employment low in April 2020.

As of May 2022, the BLS estimates that Massachusetts gained 105,100 jobs from May 2022 to May 2023. A large growth was observed in education and health services, professional, scientific, and business services, and government services over the past year.

The state’s May unemployment rate of 2.8 percent was 0.9 percentage points below the national rate of 3.7 percent reported by BLS. Over the month, 5,400 more residents were employed and 9,200 fewer residents were unemployed, resulting in a decrease of 3,800 in the labor force from April’s revised estimate of 3,732,000. As a result of seasonally adjusted unemployment rates, the state’s unemployment rate fell 0.9 percent over the year.

During the month, the state’s labor force participation rate – the percentage of residents 16 and older working or seeking work in the last four weeks – decreased by 0.1 percentage point, to 64.7%. There was a 0.7 percentage point decrease in labor force participation from May 2022.

BLS data shows the following for each job sector: