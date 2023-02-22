BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) is expanding the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP).

The state was awarded $1,410,222 from the U. S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The FMNP is a seasonal program that allows low-income seniors to buy locally grown food and products at over 300 farmers’ markets and farm stands across the state. The funds will allow MDAR to increase the benefit for seniors from $25 to $50 and provide for an additional 2,300 seniors and disabled persons over the next two years.

“This award is a win for seniors, farmers, and our Commonwealth,” said EEA Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program provides an important safety net for our seniors and has proven to be a vital part of our recovery from the pandemic when food insecurity skyrocketed. With these funds, we can continue to expand access to local and nutritious fruits and vegetables, while continuing to support our Massachusetts farmers.”

Coupons are distributed to eligible participants at senior centers, councils on aging, and senior housing sites across the Commonwealth. For more information about SFMNP, visit the MDAR program website. Learn more about program eligibility here.