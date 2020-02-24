Using your phone while driving is now illegal in Massachusetts

(WWLP)- Using an electronic device is now illegal in Massachusetts after the new hands-free driving law went into effect on Sunday.

The new law is to help keep drivers safe while driving on the roads. Drivers in Massachusetts will now face warnings if caught using their cellphone while behind the wheel.

The new law prohibits drivers from texting, talking or using the phone unless they use the hands-free mode.

“We’ll be issuing written or verbal warnings for the violation and the big part of that will be trying to educate the public, South Hadley Police Chief, Jennifer Gunderson said. “We have also been trying to educate the public through social media and through other media outlets and I think having that one-on-one contact is the best way to educate.”

If you do need to use your phone for any reason, it should only be used for calling 9-1-1 or your GPS. Drivers 18 years or younger, are not allowed to use their phones at all.

If you do use your GPS, your phone should be mounted on your windshield or dashboard.

As part of a grace period for enacting the law, police officers will only issue verbal warnings for violators until April 1. After that, a first offense will mean a $100 fine, the second a $250 fine, and subsequent offenses are a $500 penalty.