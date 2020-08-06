USS Constitution, associated museum to reopen Friday

BOSTON (AP) – The U.S.S. Constitution, and the U.S.S. Constitution Museum in Boston plan to reopen to the public later this week after being closed for several months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Both attractions are scheduled to reopen on Friday, according to a statement.

Guests on board the ship known as “Old Ironsides” as well as in the museum will be required to wear a face coverings. Guest capacity will be limited and the museum will require timed tickets. Both the ship and the museum will undergo more frequent cleanings and sanitizing.

The U.S.S Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat.