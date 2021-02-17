“Vaccine Equity Now! Coalition” to launch with demands for Governor Baker on racial vaccine inequities

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A state-wide coalition to help raise awareness of COVID-19 racial vaccine inequities launches Wednesday. The “Vaccine Equity Now! Coalition.” is comprised of 11 civil rights and public health organizations.

Their goal is to call attention to the dramatic racial inequities in the state’s vaccine rollout.

They also will be issuing five demands for Governor Charlie Baker to immediately address these issues.

The most recent state data shows that White residents have received the vast majority of the state’s vaccine doses with 64%. That’s 12 times more than Black residents at getting 5% of the vaccine and 16% more than Asian and Hispanic residents with 4% of vaccine doses.

22News spoke with the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition, one of the organizations in the coalition about the issue and the reason behind forming the coalition.

“We came together sharing the concern, sharing the pain of the communities that we represented and we strongly believe that those close to the disease should be close to the vaccine,” Coalition Co-chair, Eva Millona, told 22News. Millona cited that Black and Latino residents have statistically contracted COVID-19 more than White residents but have not received the vaccine at the same rate.

The Coalition will be releasing their demands for Governor Baker at 1:30PM Wednesday afternoon on Zoom.

As of last week’s Department of Public health report, 21% of vaccines have gone to people who identify as “other” or did not give their race.