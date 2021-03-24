Vaccine hesitancy and how it affects Massachusetts rollout plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More people continue to become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine but not everyone is looking forward to getting their shot.



A lot of the hesitancy around the shot tends to be in younger age groups who will be eligible for the vaccine in a matter of weeks.

Facebook to label vaccine posts to combat COVID-19 misinfo

More than 45 million people across the country are fully vaccinated. Many states are beginning to open up the vaccine to younger generations from those in their 40’s to millennials.

However, numerous polls suggest that’s the population that’s the most hesitant.



Dr. Estevan Garcia, chief medical officer at Cooley Dickinson Hospital said, “Part of it is the concept that younger individuals think they’re a little invincible. They also haven’t seen the degree of illness in their cohorts that we see in older populations.”

Massachusetts currently has one of the highest vaccination rates per capita in the nation. Several younger Northampton residents said they plan to add to that number.

“I think it’s totally safe, I think it’s people worried about the science behind it but it shows it’s completely safe,” said Mal Sillars.

“My grandma got vaccinated, she seems fine, she hasn’t grown a T-Rex head out of her back or anything so I trust the government has our back. I’m definitely going to get vaccinated,” said Jeremy Dole.

“It’s really important to think about it from the perspective of not only yourself but, what about your parents or grandparents? Or even people you don’t know, somebody in a grocery store or restaurant. It’s really thinking about vaccinating yourself for your own protection but even more so for those at risk in the community,” said Dr. Garcia.



If you still have questions about the vaccine, Cooley Dickinson has a hotline you can call at 888-554-4234.