AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A building on the UMass Amherst campus was evacuated Monday evening after an unknown vapor spread through the air.

22News spoke with UMass Amherst Executive Director of Strategic Communications and Special Assistant to the Vice Chancellor for University Relations, Ed Blaguszewski about the incident.

“University officials report there were no injuries and no significant damage following an unintended chemical reaction that occurred in a lab at the Physical Sciences Building at UMass Amherst on Monday evening,” said Blaguszewski.

The Amherst Fire Department (AFD) was called to the incident. Due to the unknown vapor, AFD evacuated the building.

AFD called in the regional Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Division (HAZMAT) team to evaluate the matter. An assessment was concluded and the incident was resolved later Monday night.