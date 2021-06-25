‘VaxMillions’ incentive program receives mixed feelings from local residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration and the Massachusetts State Lottery have created a giveaway to incentivize Massachusetts residents to get vaccinated.

Registration for the first VaxMillions Giveaway will begin on July 1. Vaccinated residents, 18 and older, will have the opportunity to enter the giveaway and potentially win a $1 million prize. There will be five drawings, each worth $1 million.

There is a similar giveaway for vaccinated individuals ages 12 through 17. Those residents will have five chances to win a $300,000 scholarship grant.

The graphic below shows the registration deadline and drawing dates:

22News spoke with Anne McDowell who believes the program is a great idea.

“I think it’s great if it gets more people to get vaccinated. I mean this little guy, my grandson isn’t protected yet, we have to have all the adults get it yeah so I think it’s great. I’ll go into the drawing for sure,” McDowell said.

However, not everyone believes it’s the right way to encourage people to get their shot. 22News also spoke with Giselle Wisdom-Davey, who thinks science and research should be the main factors that influence the publics’ decision to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or not.

“I think it’s coercive. I don’t think we should incentivize people to put something into their bodies. We should be speaking on the merits. And if it doesn’t have merits then we shouldn’t be using it. And if it does have merits, talk about those,” Wisdom-Davey said.

Those interested in entering the giveaway must have received the COVID-19 vaccine in the state of Massachusetts.