BOSTON (SHNS) – Building managers at the State House and more than 450 other facilities across Massachusetts will soon have access to real-time data and expert analysis intended to help make decisions about energy and water conservation as part of a new partnership between Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance and Veolia North America.

Veolia, which provides water, waste and energy management services, will provide “whole building real-time energy metering and analytics” that are meant to help identify opportunities for energy efficiency and savings. Veolia was selected to partner with DCAMM’s Commonwealth Energy Intelligence program and secured a three-year, $8 million contract.

“Like many of our clients, Massachusetts is looking for energy efficiency and carbon reduction as part of statewide efforts to support cost-savings and sustainability, especially following the historic clean energy legislation that was recently passed by the state,” Veolia North America Vice President of Facilities and Building Solutions Jack Griffin said. “This cutting-edge partnership is the latest example of the role that Veolia’s experts play assisting state and local entities as they seek to decarbonize and achieve a sustainable, clean energy economy. Through collaboration, we will ensure that these public facilities are setting the tone for energy efficiency standards across the Commonwealth and will serve as a model for solving these kinds of challenges across the country.”

The company said that the program includes “approximately 460 buildings across the Commonwealth including courthouses, health facilities, community colleges, the State House and communities from Marblehead to the Berkshires.”

In April 2021, Gov. Charlie Baker signed Executive Order 594, which required state agencies to take steps aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and boosting energy efficiency, including that state agencies incorporate emissions reduction strategies into all their budgetary and planning efforts. Veolia said its technology will help in that regard and will also “demonstrate new technologies and strategies needed to meet the Commonwealth’s energy standards and quicken the shift to electric heating.”

As a state, Massachusetts has committed to achieving reductions in greenhouse gas emissions of 33 percent by 2025, 50 percent by 2030, 75 percent by 2040 and at least 85 percent by 2050, all compared to the baseline of 1990 emissions.

Massachusetts was required to reduce carbon emissions by at least 25 percent from the 1990 baseline by 2020 and the Baker administration determined that 2020 emissions were actually 31.4 percent below the 1990 level.