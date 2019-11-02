Veterans kick off Day 2 of 90-mile march from Chicopee to Boston

WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – Veterans continue their 90-mile march from Chicopee to Boston as they take off from Warren Saturday morning.

On Friday, the veterans ended the day with a few supporters at the finish line! All four Branches of the military are present in the photo.

What a greeting Posted by Carl Bean on Friday, November 1, 2019

If you would like to march alongside the veterans and support, the route for Day 2 is below:

Starting point: 1729 Main St, Warren, MA. Meeting at 6:00 a.m, Departing at 7:00 a.m.

First rest stop: 49 Crotty Ave, Brookfield, MA, (Intercity Lines)

Second rest stop: 302 Main St, Spencer, MA, (David Prouty High School)

End of day: 589 Park Ave, Worcester, MA, (Spiritual Haze Building).

The route will follow Route 67 to Route 9.