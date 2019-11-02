Veterans kick off Day 2 of 90-mile march from Chicopee to Boston

WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – Veterans continue their 90-mile march from Chicopee to Boston as they take off from Warren Saturday morning.
Veterans making 90-mile march to raise awareness
On Friday, the veterans ended the day with a few supporters at the finish line! All four Branches of the military are present in the photo.
If you would like to march alongside the veterans and support, the route for Day 2 is below:
- Starting point: 1729 Main St, Warren, MA. Meeting at 6:00 a.m, Departing at 7:00 a.m.
- First rest stop: 49 Crotty Ave, Brookfield, MA, (Intercity Lines)
- Second rest stop: 302 Main St, Spencer, MA, (David Prouty High School)
- End of day: 589 Park Ave, Worcester, MA, (Spiritual Haze Building).
The route will follow Route 67 to Route 9.