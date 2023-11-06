CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News hosted a series of mayoral forums to let our viewers get to know the candidates for their city’s most important position.

22News invited the candidates for mayor in Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield, Greenfield, and Agawam. You can rewatch them in the video players below.

Springfield: Domenic Sarno and Justin Hurst

Chicopee: John Vieau and Delmarina Lopez

Westfield: Michael McCabe and Kristen Mello

Greenfield: Roxann Wedegartner

Agawam: Christopher Johnson and Cecilia Calabrese

If you aren’t sure if you are already registered to vote in this year’s election, you can check on the State Secretary’s website.