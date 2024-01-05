BURLINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police found a woman with dementia by using their infrared technology aboard a helicopter Thursday night.

The State Police Air 5 crew was asked to be on the lookout for a missing elderly woman with dementia. She was reportedly driving a red Toyota. The crew found the vehicle stopped in the breakdown lane of Route 3 southbound in Burlington.

With the use of the helicopter’s FLIR (Forward Looking InfraRed) and color cameras, the crew confirmed the vehicle was a red Toyota and directed patrols to the location. A Trooper on patrol found the woman in the vehicle and she was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.