VIDEO: Massachusetts students receive back to school message from Bob Saget

NORTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As the new school year begins, teachers of the Norton Middle School wanted to give their students a special message.

Granville native Kristine Gonet is a professor at the middle school. While brainstorming how they can send a positive message not just to the students but to the parents as well, they came up with the idea to get it from an iconic “tv dad” that we all grew up with.

The teachers decided they wanted none other than Bob Saget, who played Danny Tanner in Full House, to relay that message. The teachers were able to contact Saget and he sent a welcome back Cameo to the kids and created a “Full House” themed video with his message.

Although Saget’s message was sent to the students in Norton, the teachers believe parents in other communities across Massachusetts can be reminded of the care educators have for their children.

Gonet told 22News, “I’m lucky to work with a dedicated team of educators that are willing to put themselves out there for the benefit of the students and families we serve.”

Gonet and her colleague Eric Beard paid for the Cameo video from Bob Saget. Gonet said he will be donating the money to local food banks.