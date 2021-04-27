VIDEO: Raccoon rescued from Mass Pike light post

NEWTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A raccoon was rescued from a light post on the Mass Pike Monday.

According to the Massachusetts Environmental Police, an officer received a report of a raccoon stuck on a light post just before Exit 127 on Mass Pike in Newton. The Newton Fire Department assisted the Environmental Police Officer to help rescue the raccoon from the light post.

A three minute video posted on YouTube from Ari Herzog shows crews climb the ladder from the Newtown fire truck to attempt to rescue the raccoon from atop a lamp post. The raccoon jumps from the light post to the top of the ladder truck. The Newtown firefighter was able to lasso the raccoon and put it in a box as spectators cheer and applause from the ground.

“Oh my God,” one woman shouts as the raccoon escapes the box while still on the ladder truck. The fire rescue truck proceeds to lower the ladder. According to the YouTube post and the Massachusetts Environmental Police, the raccoon was able to jump off the ladder and run into a nearby wooded area.