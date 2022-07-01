CAPE COD (WWLP) – A shark was spotted off Race Point Beach in Provincetown on Wednesday.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, crews from the Air Wing were scanning the waters off Cape Cod when they spotted a shark near a small group of seals approximately 150 feet from the shoreline off Race Point Beach in Provincetown.

Local surfers and swimmers should avoid entering the water where seals are present, swim in groups of people, and follow signage and flag warnings.

The aerial shark patrol was accompanied by John Chisholm from New England Aquarium along with Sergeant Gregg Spooner and Trooper Joshua Pacheco. State Police will continue to conduct aerial patrols where sharks are known to be active.