VIDEO: State Police Air Wing locates juveniles who escaped facility

PLYMOUTH, Mass (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing located two juveniles who allegedly escaped from a Department of Youth Services Facility in Plymouth on Monday.

According to State Police, the juveniles ran into a heavily wooded area around 2:30 p.m. and state and local police were able to locate them about one and a half miles from their last location. The pair was then taken into custody.

In the video above from Massachusetts State Police, troopers with the Air Wing used forward-looking infrared technology to help officers on the ground locate the juveniles.

