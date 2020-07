STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Police Department is looking to identify a suspect seen on a surveillance camera entering a car.

In the video shared by the Sturbridge Police Department, you can see what appears to be a man with a black hoodie entering a car within a resident’s drive way.

If anyone has any information that can help identify the suspect, you are asked to call Officer Colby Tyula at 508-347-2525 extension 368.