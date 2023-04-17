NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police Air Wing assisted in putting out a wildfire on Mount Pisgah Friday.

A Red Flag Warning was issued for “critical fire weather conditions” several days last week that have the potential to spread rapidly and become difficult to put out. Although the risk of brush fires was not issued by the National Weather Service on Friday.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, the wildfire in the Mount Pisgah Conservation Area was an unplanned fire that spread quickly. Wildfires have the potential to devastate wildlife and natural areas and threaten nearby homes. They can be caused by improper burning practices or recreational activities.

Air 5, crewed by Trooper Steve Donaghey, pilot, and Trooper Jason McKinlay, tactical flight officer, assisted firefighting operations with Bambi Bucket drops on a wildfire in the Mount Pisgah Conservation Area in Northborough.

State Police offer the following tips on outdoor fire safety provided by the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.