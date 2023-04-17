NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police Air Wing assisted in putting out a wildfire on Mount Pisgah Friday.
A Red Flag Warning was issued for “critical fire weather conditions” several days last week that have the potential to spread rapidly and become difficult to put out. Although the risk of brush fires was not issued by the National Weather Service on Friday.
According to the Massachusetts State Police, the wildfire in the Mount Pisgah Conservation Area was an unplanned fire that spread quickly. Wildfires have the potential to devastate wildlife and natural areas and threaten nearby homes. They can be caused by improper burning practices or recreational activities.
Air 5, crewed by Trooper Steve Donaghey, pilot, and Trooper Jason McKinlay, tactical flight officer, assisted firefighting operations with Bambi Bucket drops on a wildfire in the Mount Pisgah Conservation Area in Northborough.
State Police offer the following tips on outdoor fire safety provided by the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.
- Porch fire safety. Learn to prevent porch fires by properly disposing of smoking materials, grilling on the ground, and keeping the stairway and pathway open and safe at all times.
- Grilling. Most people like to grill in the summer. But every year grilling fires cause injuries and property damage. Learn to grill safely.
- Fireworks. Fireworks are dangerous and they are illegal in Massachusetts for anyone without a professional license. But everyone can enjoy fireworks at shows run by professionals and supervised by local fire departments.
- Summer Safety Tips. Tips for summer safety on lawn mowers, travel, barbecuing, overheated cars, fireworks and first aid for burns.
- Mulch. Mulch is combustible and can easily catch fire when smoking materials are discarded in it. Hundreds of fires start this way each year. Learn to prevent mulch fires.
- Oily rags. Many people don’t know that oily rags can spontaneously ignite. Learn to handle and dispose of oily rags safely.
- Gasoline. Learn to handle gasoline safely to prevent fires and burns.
- Open burning. You need a permit from the local fire department to burn materials outdoors. Learn when and where open burning is allowed, and how to do it safely.
- Hurricane Safety. Learn to stay safe during a hurricane.
- Generators. Learn to use generators safely to prevent fires, carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning and electrocution.
- Ice and cold water. Every year, Massachusetts residents are injured in cold water. Learn about cold water and ice safety.