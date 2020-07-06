Vote by mail bill for Massachusetts voters signed into law

“I Voted” stickers sit on a table, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Cambridge City Hall annex, on the first morning of early voting in Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

(WWLP) – Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin announced that a bill allowing all registered voters in Massachusetts to vote by mail this fall was signed into law Monday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the bill, signed into law Monday by Governor Charles D. Baker, closely tracks a proposal Galvin released back in May in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the new law, all registered voters who wish to vote by mail will be able to do so and in-person voting will be expanded to make voting more convenient and safe to avoid large crowds.

“I am very pleased that this bill has been signed into law, allowing voters and election officials to plan for everyone to be able to vote safely this fall,” Galvin said. “I am also glad the new law includes the additional in-person early voting I proposed for both the primary and the election.”

In-person early voting will be available for the State Primary which is August 22-28. The in-person early voting period for the November State Election has been expanded to include 2 weekends and will be held October 17-30.