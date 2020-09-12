Voter booklets, mail-in applications for November election to be sent to registered voters

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you want to vote by mail-in for the general election in November, keep an eye on your mailbox.

The Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Office is mailing applications as part of the voter’s booklet to all registered voters who have not already submitted an application for a Vote by Mail ballot. If you already applied for a November ballot, you do not have to apply again.

Voters are encouraged to submit their applications no later than October 20th.

Along with the application, the booklet will have more information that you may need to know for the election.

Voters can track their Vote by Mail application by going to www.TrackMyBallotMA.com, which will show a “pending” November ballot for anyone who already has an application on file.

Ballots will begin to be sent out on the first week of October.