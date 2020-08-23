Voters that haven’t mailed ballots back encouraged to hand deliver to early voting sites

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin is reminding voters who have not already voted by mail that they can begin voting in person with early voting.

Galvin is also encouraging voters who requested to vote by mail to hand-deliver their ballots to their local early voting site. It’s as easy as coming to your early voting site like Chicopee City Hall, and putting the ballot in the appropriate drop-off box, depending on the location.

Ballots must reach each voter’s local election office by 8:00 p.m. on September 1st in order to be counted. Ballots can be returned to either early voting sites, ballot drop boxes, and local election offices.

Early voting started in every Massachusetts community Saturday and continues through August 28th. After August 28th, the next in-person voting is on primary day, September 1st.

This is the first time early voting has been available for a state primary in Massachusetts. The deadline to request an absentee or mail-in ballot is August 26th.

Early voting schedules and locations for each community can be found at www.MassEarlyVote.com. Voters may also find the locations of any drop boxes in their community at www.sec.state.ma.us/ele.

If you aren’t registered to vote for the state primary, you are unfortunately out of time. The deadline to register was Saturday.