PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – BETA Technologies, an electric aerospace company based in Vermont, has been performing test flights of an all-electric, battery-powered aircraft.

It landed at the Pittsfield Airport last week during a 1 hour and 13-minute flight from Syracuse NY, a total distance of 160 miles. The aircraft is continuing its longer trip it’s taking down the East Coast.

ALIA SN001 during a flight test at the flight testing facility in Plattsburgh, New York. (BETA TECHNOLOGIES)

(BETA TECHNOLOGIES)

ALIA SN002 hover flight test at the Valley West Apron at the Burlington International Airport in South Burlington, Vermont. (BETA TECHNOLOGIES)

BETA Technologies is working to achieve FAA certification for the aircraft. It has flown over 26,000 miles, completing more than three years of piloted flights. The company is working to develop more sustainable aviation products.