BOSTON (WWLP) – Boston-based Wahlburgers is treating local coronavirus heroes to free meals.

The restaurant chain founded by chef Paul Wahlberg and famous brothers, Mark and Donnie, has teamed up with Crescent Capital to deliver thousands of meals to first responders, hospital workers, and other frontline folks.

The celebrity feed effort began Thursday, with crews bringing meals to all 32 Boston area fire stations, 11 police stations, paramedics, and state police.