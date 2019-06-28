Wake for retired officer killed in NH bike crash

(CNN) – A long line of blue joined with those wearing the Marine emblem on Thursday evening at a Plymouth funeral home to honor Michael Ferazzi.

“Out of respect, that’s respect,” said Marine Jeffrey Balboni.

Balboni knew Ferazzi from their hometown of Plymouth.

“Very nice person, very loved, well respected, going to be well missed,” said Balboni. “I just cried, just devastated.”

Ferazzi was one of seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club who were killed in a crash in Randolph, New Hampshire.

The Jarheads are made up of Marines and their spouses, who never let each other down.

Phil Stegman rode up from Long Island, NY.

“This is what we do. One of our brothers went down. We’re here,” said Stegman.

After actively serving four years, Ferazzi joined the Plymouth police department. He served for three decades, retiring as sergeant.

Plymouth Chief Michael Botieri went to the academy with him.

“Yeah, it’s a tough week,” Botieri said.

Last Friday, Ferazzi’s group was on their way to a charity event when a pick-up towing a trailer plowed into them. The truck driver is charged with seven counts of negligent homicide.

“Shock, total shock, unbelievable that anybody, that this could even happen,” said Stegman.

The Thursday service was about honoring a fellow officer and marine.

“He was really proud of the service to the country and the town of Plymouth as well,” said Botieri.

Ferazzi, who was 62 years old, most recently lived in New Hampshire and was working as a sheriff’s deputy.

A funeral held Friday morning at St. Peter’s Church in Plymouth. He will be buried in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.