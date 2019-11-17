Wake for Worcester Fire Lt. Menard to be held Sunday

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Family and friends will be able to pay their respects to Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard during a wake ceremony Sunday evening.

According to the Worcester Fire Department, calling hours will be held at Mercadante Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church located on 44 Temple Street following a private family procession.

Lt. Jason Menard was killed fighting a house fire last week. The non-profit “Tunnel to Towers Foundation” out of New York has come forward to help his family. The organization has begun taking donations and hopes to have the family’s mortgage paid off by Christmas.

It is with a heavy heart that Chief Michael Lavoie announces the devastating loss of Lt. Jason Menard, a member of WFD since 2010 assigned to Ladder 5, Group 2 at McKeon Road Fire Station. He leaves behind his wife Tina, 3 children & parents. Please keep them in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/VYYpHhvzcL — Worcester Fire Dept. (@WorcesterFD) November 13, 2019

Burial will follow the funeral where Lt. Manard will be laid to rest at St. John’s Cemetery on Cambridge Street.

Street closures will be released when available.