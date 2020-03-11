1  of  5
Breaking News
Westfield State University cancelling in-person classes due to coronavirus World Health Organization declares coronavirus outbreak as global pandemic NESCAC cancels all spring sports due to coronavirus concerns UMass system transitioning to remote learning over coronavirus concerns UPDATE: Everything we know about the 31 coronavirus deaths in the U.S.

Walking Across America: Man spotted walking along Route 20 in Becket to help end homelessness

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKET, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is walking from Boston all the way to Newport, Oregon. The total trip is 3,500 miles.

Rob Sharp started his journey back in Boston on February 23rd and the trip is expected to take six and a half months.

The walk is on Route 20, the longest highway in America, which goes directly from Boston to Newport, Oregon. His wife, Marvy, drives a van to meet him every 10 to 30 miles where they rest with their dog.

To keep him busy during his walk he teaches English to people internationally.

The 62-year-old told us, he’s survived cancer and multiple accidents, so this walk is just another adventure.

“Do things like this. You don’t have to walk across America but do something once a week that takes you out of your comfort zone. Do something that makes you feel alive that’s legal and ethical,” said Rob.

He’s doing the walk for the adventure, but also to raise awareness for the “Homes on Wheels Alliance” which provides housing for people who are close to being homeless.

You can follow his journey by clicking here >>

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories