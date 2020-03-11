Walking Across America: Man spotted walking along Route 20 in Becket to help end homelessness

BECKET, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is walking from Boston all the way to Newport, Oregon. The total trip is 3,500 miles.

Rob Sharp started his journey back in Boston on February 23rd and the trip is expected to take six and a half months.

The walk is on Route 20, the longest highway in America, which goes directly from Boston to Newport, Oregon. His wife, Marvy, drives a van to meet him every 10 to 30 miles where they rest with their dog.

To keep him busy during his walk he teaches English to people internationally.

The 62-year-old told us, he’s survived cancer and multiple accidents, so this walk is just another adventure.

“Do things like this. You don’t have to walk across America but do something once a week that takes you out of your comfort zone. Do something that makes you feel alive that’s legal and ethical,” said Rob.

He’s doing the walk for the adventure, but also to raise awareness for the “Homes on Wheels Alliance” which provides housing for people who are close to being homeless.

