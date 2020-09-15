WANTED: Two men wanted for conspiracy to commit intentional damage to a protected computer

(WWLP/FBI) – Two men are wanted by the FBI for for conspiracy to commit intentional damage to a protected computer and intentional damage to a computer.

The FBI Boston Division shared two most wanted posters to 22News of Behzad Mohammadzadeh and Marwan Abusrour Tuesday seeking the public’s help for information.

Behzad Mohammadzadeh and Marwan Abusrour are wanted for their alleged involvement in criminal activities to include defacing public websites around the world with pro-Iranian and pro-hacker messages.

Abusrour was a self-described spammer, carder, and black hat hacker who allegedly defaced at least 337 web sites around the world with pro-Islamic, pro-Palestinian, and pro-hacker messages, which he began no later than on or about June 6, 2016, and continued through at least in or about July 2020.

On September 3, 2020, a grand jury in the United States District Court, District of Massachusetts, indicted Abusrour and Mohammadzadeh, and federal arrest warrants were issued for them after they were charged with Conspiracy to Commit Intentional Damage to a Protected Computer and Intentional Damage to a Protected Computer.

If you have any information concerning this person, please contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.