WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Ware is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Anthony Bousquet of Ware has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium” instant ticket game on August 11. He used the Mass. Lottery app’s scanning tool to verify that it was a $1 million prize winner.

Anthony chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He bought his ticket at Honeyland Farms located on 75 East St. in Ware. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “$4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium” is a $10 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket. Anthony’s ticket is the ninth $1 million prize winner out of 12, there is one remaining chance to win $4 million.