Warm weather has boaters setting sail this weekend

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP)- The summer-like weather has really turned up the excitement for boating in western Massachusetts.



“I mean just look around you can’t bgeat it,” said Dan Bogan of South Hadley. “And we’re only minutes from the house. Doesn’t get any better than that.”

And it only will pick up from here.



“We’re taking baby steps this weekend but I think we will be ready to roll memorial day weekend and the rest of the summer,” said Luke Brunelle, Owner of Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley.



Brunelle’s Marina had a busy boating season last year even during the pandemic, and its expected to stay the course this year. And something interesting they pointed out is the fact that its so hard to purchase a boat right now.



Its something else, the labor issue is a real issue, said Brunelle. “There is no product available from the manufacturers I represent, so its next season, so I’m kind of boat-less.



Luke Brunelle told 22News just like with cars, the shortage in new boats has increased demand for used boats, so expect higher prices. And as always, impaired boating, will not be tolerated at Brunelle’s. The Connecticut River task force has been enforcing that and all boating rules.



“It makes a difference, it makes everyone relax a little bit and enjoy the sport,” said Brunelle.



Brunelle was proud of the fact they had no alcohol-related incidents last year.