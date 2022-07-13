CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After some strong and severe thunderstorms Tuesday, things will be much quieter Wednesday.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies and it will be another warm day with highs in the mid and upper 80s. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight and there could be a few passing showers and even a thunderstorm overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday will be partly sunny and there is the chance for a few scattered showers and even a thunderstorm during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Weather forecast for each county in western Massachusetts

