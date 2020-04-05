1  of  2
Baystate Health: 437 positive COVID-19 cases, 2,076 tested 22 veterans now dead at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, 18 staff members test positive for COVID-19
Warmer-than-normal trend will continue the rest of spring into early summer

Three-month temperature outlook (NOAA)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — April is a month in western Massachusetts when temperatures warm up rapidly. They normally start in the mid 50s, and finish off in the mid 60s.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is expecting the warm winter and beginning of spring to continue the rest of this month — meaning we’ll be warmer than normal, overall. Temperatures for most of the central and eastern United States are going to finish above average and that includes right here in western Massachusetts.

The thermometer will continue to heat up during the end of spring into the early summer as well, and not just the typical amount. NOAA is predicting the 3-month period from May to July to be much hotter than our typical temperatures for that time of year. 

The average high temperature for May is 73 degrees in Chicopee. It’s 78 degrees in June, and much warmer in July at 85 degrees. But again, we’ll likely be hotter than that this year.

