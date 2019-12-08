Warming temperatures, widespread rain will create mess on roads with snowmelt

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Western Massachusetts is riding the temperature roller coaster over the next few days.

Sunday morning, Chicopee was just two degrees shy of the record low temperature. The mercury dipped to five degrees below zero when the record low temperature for Sunday is seven degrees below zero set in 1964. Highs only reached the 30s.

But Monday and Tuesday? Temperature forecasts in the 50s could lead to some trouble.

Going from very cold to warm is going to melt a lot of the significant amount of snow we have on the ground right now. That, on top of the widespread rain, is going to create a mess on the roads.

Anywhere from one to two inches of rain could fall by Monday evening, and with lots of moisture in the snowpack, this could lead to some urban and poor drainage flooding. The good news is we are not expecting any river flooding from the rain and snowmelt, although river levels will rise quite a bit.

Some locals say they’d rather the rain than the cold.

“No, it does not I would rather the melting snow and all the sunshine and 80-degree weather….I would love it. Compared to the negative 8-degree weather today, and the 50-degree weather tomorrow that would be awesome,” Annie Schlichtig from West Springfield told 22News.

The warm-up won’t last long, temperatures drop back into the 30s on Wednesday.