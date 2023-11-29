CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A mysterious illness affecting dogs has reached the Northeast, spreading over the last few months from its initial discovery on the West Coast.

Local vets told 22News that they haven’t received any reports of this illness locally and added that because it is such an unknown, they were hesitant to talk about it, for fear of speculation.

The first cases were identified in Oregon in late August, and it has now been found in 14 states, including Massachusetts. The spread has given us a few warning signs to watch out for, even while veterinary experts try to crack what exactly is causing the illness.

Symptoms resemble those of Kennel Cough, which is common during vacation seasons as people are more likely to board their dogs. It begins with a cough and sometimes a runny nose, followed by loss of appetite.

Often, that’s all, a few days or weeks of discomfort. Occasionally, however, the cough develops into pneumonia, sometimes ramping into a severe case in just 24 to 48 hours. For dogs with pre-existing conditions, that can be dangerous.

For now, that’s all we know. So experts recommend that you try to avoid boarding your dog, especially as care centers get crowded for holiday vacations, and to avoid close contact with unfamiliar dogs like at dog parks. If you notice your dog is coughing, isolate them from other dogs immediately and call your vet.