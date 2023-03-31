BOSTON (SHNS) – When 3,800 UMass Boston students receive their degrees on May 25, they will hear from U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Granite Telecommunications co-founder and philanthropist Rob Hale.

The university announced its commencement ceremony lineup on Wednesday, along with plans to hold its Class of 2023 graduation on the harborside campus for the first time since May 2019. A presidential candidate in 2020, Warren just announced plans to seek a third term in 2024.

“I can’t wait to celebrate the graduates and their families at UMass Boston — an outstanding public research university that reflects the talent and diversity of our Commonwealth and our nation,” she said.

Hale’s $1.9 billion, Quincy-based company provides telecommunications products and services to two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies, according to UMass Boston, and has been listed in the Chronicle of Philanthropy as one of the 15 most generous philanthropists in America.