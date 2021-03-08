WATCH LIVE: ‘American Rescue Plan’ news conference in Springfield

Watch live at 1:00 p.m. on WWLP.com

SPRUNGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP/AP) – Senate leaders and moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin struck a deal late Friday over emergency jobless benefits, breaking a nine-hour logjam that had stalled the party’s showpiece $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

The overall bill, President Joe Biden’s top legislative priority, is aimed at battling the killer pandemic and nursing the staggered economy back to health. It would provide direct payments of up to $1,400 to most Americans and money for COVID-19 vaccines and testing, aid to state and local governments, help for schools and the airline industry and subsidies for health insurance.

The altered bill still needs approval from the House after the Senate made amendments. In the Senate bill, no one earning more than $80,000 qualifies for checks.

Congressman Neal to host news conference on the American Rescue Plan

Congressman Richard Neal will discuss the “American Rescue Plan” ahead of the final vote at 1:00 P.M. from the U.S. District Court located at 300 State Street in Springfield.

The House is expected to vote on the amended bill on Tuesday so that President Biden can sign it into law early next week.