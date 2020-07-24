WATCH LIVE: Chairman Neal hosts child care discussion with Congresswoman Hayes, food blogger, and working mothers

Discussion on the urgent need for child care solutions in the COVID-19 era

Watch Live at 10:00 a.m.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (waysandmeans.house.gov/) House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal (D-MA) will convene a much-needed discussion on the child care crisis in the COVID-19 era as schools question whether to re-open and parents face difficult decisions regarding their ability to work and find care for their children.

“Parents are desperate for help finding a real, workable solution for child care as they balance continuing or returning to work, their children at home full-time, and soon, potentially adding homeschooling back into the mix. I’m hosting this discussion because as long as parents don’t have access to child care or child care assistance, our economy cannot function properly. I anticipate what we hear tomorrow will reinforce what I’ve been hearing and saying for months—Congress must provide meaningful child care relief for families to stay afloat and for our economy to recover.” Chairman Neal

The live stream will feature the following participants:

Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal (D-MA)

Congresswoman Jahana Hayes (D-CT), Working Mom and 2016 National Teacher of The Year

Deb Perelman, Working Mom and Creator of Smitten Kitchen

Julie Groce, Working Mom from Michigan and Member of MomsRising

Diana Limongi, Working Mom from New York and Member of MomsRising