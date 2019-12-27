1  of  2
Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: Fire at large home in Concord, Mass. Gunshot victim taken to hospital following shooting in Springfield

WATCH LIVE: Fire at large home in Concord, Mass.

Massachusetts
Posted: / Updated:

CONCORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Live aerials showing a fire at a large single-family home on Fairhaven Hill Road in Concord, Massachusetts.

Large flames appear to be coming out of the home’s roof, and there is heavy smoke. At this point, it’s unclear how the fire started or if anyone was inside.

22News will continue to update this story with more information as soon as we get it on-air, online at WWLP.com, and on our 22News mobile app.

Latest News:

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11